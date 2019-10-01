Local Start-up, Lexware To Represent Zim At Innovating Justice Challenge Finals

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

Local start-up, Lexware Inc is representing Zimbabwe at the upcoming Innovating Justice Challenge Finals to be held in Johannesburg. Lexware is the startup behind Lawbasket which allows a client to choose how much they want to pay a lawyer.

The Hague Institute for Innovation of Law (HiiL), which is behind the competition, is a nonprofit organizations that seeks to make justice “affordable, accessible, and easy to understand for everyone”. Lexware will be one of the 9 startup’s that’s going take part in HiiL’s Innovative Justice Challenge Southern Africa Regional Finals. About the competition:

The Johannesburg Regional Finals is one of four events taking place across Africa to scout the next generation of promising entrepreneurs and innovators who are working to prevent or resolve peoples´most pressing justice needs.

When’s the competition?

November 7, 2019

The prize

If Lawbasket takes the crown at the Finals, their reward will come in the form of funding, training, to name but just a few.

The very best will be selected for a place in our Justice Accelerator programme where they can receive up to 20,000 Euros in grant funding, potential third party investment, tailored training and business development support, access to HiiL’s international network of experts and global exposure.

