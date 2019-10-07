PS4 Update Brings Remote Play To More Android Devices, Not Just Sony Phones

The past 10 years wouldn't have been possible without you. Thank you!

PS4 Remote Play functionality has been available for a number of years now. For Android users, however, if you wanted the PS4 Remote Play experience you had to own a Sony Xperia device.

Fortunately, these restrictions are being lifted with a new update coming to the PS4 this week. With the new update, Android devices running Android 5.0 and higher will be able to download and make use of the Remote Play App.

Previously Sony had reserved the feature exclusively for Sony phones probably as a way to incentivise people to buy Xperia devices but considering how irrelevant Sony has become, they’ve probably felt its better to open this up to other brands and actually make the feature useful.

For those who want to stream select PS4 games on mobile devices, Remote Play can now be used on smartphones and tablets running Android 5.0 or higher. Just download the PS4 Remote Play App from the Google Play store to use the feature.

Meanwhile, for iPhone or iPad users, the Remote Play App has been updated so you can now display the controller at all times and lock the screen orientation. PlayStation Blog

Unfortunately, Controller support is coming to a very limited set of devices. How limited? Only those running Android 10 and above:

Also, players will be able to use their DualShock 4 wireless controllers via Bluetooth for Remote Play on an Android, iPhone, iPad, and Mac. All you need to do is update to Android 10, iOS 13, iPadOS 13, or macOS Catalina (releasing in October) to use this feature. Playstation Blog

PS Blog also recommends that users use a LAN cable for the best connection. I’ll try test out the remote play feature once it’s live to see whether or not our Zim internet speeds can handle the feature.

