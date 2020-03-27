NetOne Cuts Working Hours & Closes Certain Shops In Response To Corona

NetOne has become the latest company to shift the way they are working in response to the Covid-19 epidemic, with the MNO closing certain shops and reducing working hours in others.

NetOne subscribers have been receiving the following message;

NetOne shops will, with immediate effect, be open Mon-Fri from 9AM-1PM; except selected shops which will be closed. The full list is on our social media pages.

We checked NetOne’s social media pages (both Facebook and Instagram) to see which shops would remain open but the network operator is yet to upload the full list. We will update this article if they do so.

