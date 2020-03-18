advertisement

[Video] Fresh In A Box Founder – We Believe We Are Going To Be The Amazon Of Zimbabwe

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Kuda Musasiwa, the Founder of Fresh In A Box recently talked about how the startup disrupted the market by delivering fresh produce direct to customers.

Musasiwa gave his 11-minute talk at a Baker Tilly Central Africa College of Knowledge event;

