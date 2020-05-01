Home » Artificial Intelligence » Guy Uses Machine Learning To Help Him Count How Many Times Noku From Wadiwa Wepa Moyo Says “Hesi”

Guy Uses Machine Learning To Help Him Count How Many Times Noku From Wadiwa Wepa Moyo Says “Hesi”

Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

Stumbling upon this pointless but intriguing video made my day yesterday. Usually when we talk about machine learning and programming – it’s rarely this light-hearted.

A student from HIT – Tatenda Mushaya made use of Machine Learning techniques to attempt to figure out how many times Noku from Wadiwa Wepa Moyo says “Hesi”.

If you’ve watched the show, you’ll know why the “Hesi” has become equally iconic and infamous resulting in some of funniest social media reactions;

https://twitter.com/muvahaze/status/1252709939606364166

Social media reactions aside, Tatenda followed the steps below;

  1. Collect images from the internet which can be done using code.
  2. Resize the images
  3. Detect faces use script
  4. Crop the detected face
  5. Pick only Noku’s face
  6. Make Noku encodings
  7. Detect Noku’s face.
  8. find the `Hie` subtitle

You can see the script he created to do this on Github

In the video above, Tatenda explained that the process was complicated because the script was trying to read text on varying backgrounds and as a result he could only pick up 4 Hesi’s.

Fellow programmers, comment below on how Tatenda can make his script better at identifying Noku’s “Hesi’s”.

