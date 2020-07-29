Venture Capital 4 Africa calls for African startups looking to raise US$150k – US$1M

VC4A is calling for African startups looking to raise between $150K and $1M. In collaboration with technical partner AWS Activate, and network partners AfriLabs and ABAN, VC4A will be hosting the exclusive Venture Showcase – Seed in November as part of a virtual gathering of Africa-focused early-stage investors.

Via this campaign VC4A will select 10 innovative early-stage startups to showcase their business to the world. A requirement is that you are based in Africa and your tech-enabled solution is already on the market, you are able to show some traction and you have expansion plans in mind.

Since 2017, VC4A has showcased growth-stage startups as part of the annual Africa Early Stage Investor Summit, resulting in a number of Series A deals totaling over $100M. Building on this success, the ‘VC4A Venture Showcase – Seed’ track positions deal ready companies as a central component VC4A offers to its Africa focused network of over 150 early-stage investment firms built up over the years. This is an exclusive opportunity for selected entrepreneurs to introduce their companies at once to everyone who’s anyone in Africa’s early-stage investment space.

Based on investor demand we have added a Seed track to the Venture Showcase – now in its 4th year. This exciting addition opens the door to up and coming companies looking to connect with leading investors active across the continent. The Seed track targets ventures with highly scalable business models demonstrating strong traction. We put a spotlight on the innovation coming up across the continent with the aim to capitalize the next generation of great African startups. Ben White – founder and director VC4A

VC4A works closely with the African early-stage startup community involving investors and incubators in both the referral, screening and selection process. Through the partnerships with AfriLabs – representing 202 innovation centers across 46 African countries – and ABAN representing 60+ angel investor networks – the Venture Showcase promotes (co-)investment opportunities for their members. Participating investors will work with the selected companies to prepare their participation in the showcase, and to ensure the companies are representative of the best investment opportunities.

Beyond money…

There is the monetary prize of course, but beyond that the 10 selected startups will also get the following;

To participate in the VC4A Venture Showcase deal room, including 150+ early-stage investment firms;

Professional edited 3-minute virtual pitch videos;

30-minute deep-dive sessions with investors in a private room;

Mentorship and pitch training by early-stage investor organizations;

Amazon Web Services credits from AWS Activate worth $10,000, as well as tools, resources, and more to get started quickly on AWS;

To join the Showcase alumni network and gain exclusive access to fundraising opportunities.

July 24 – Sept 11 Application period Sept 15 – Oct 13 Selection process / investor review / interviews Oct 14 Seed Venture Showcase participants selection Oct 20 – Nov 6 Mentorship program with VC investors Oct 28 – Nov 6 Technical sessions with VC investors Mid Nov Launch of VC4A Venture Showcase – Seed deal room to 300+ VC investors Nov – Dec Ongoing showcase to VC4A investor network

Interested startups can apply here before the 11th of September.

