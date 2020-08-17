advertisement

DStv Avondale branch closed for COVID-19 disinfection

Posted by Staff Writer

Multichoice Zimbabwe has temporarily closed its DStv Avondale branch for COVID-19 disinfection, their statement is as follows:

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

We regret to announce that one of our staff members tested positive to Covid-19.

MultiChoice Zimbabwe has temporarily closed its office in PaSangano building in Avondale, Harare.

The office will be closed for fumigation and staff isolation for a period of 7 days and will reopen on Monday 24 August.

In the meantime customers can contact us on any of the following platforms;

National Telecall Centre: 024 (2)32600 | 0774168466-72 | 0712267770-73 | 0731 500801-4

WhatsApp: 0732400156

Social Media Platforms:
FB DStvZimbabwe
Twitter @DStvZimbabwe
Email: DStvZimbabwe@multichoice.co.za

We thank you for your continued support and patience during this time.

