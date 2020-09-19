Football Manager 2020 (the best football game) free to download until 24 September

Football and video game fans will probably know a thing or two about Football Manager. I’ll go on a limb and say it is the best football game – yes, better than FIFA and PES, by a country mile too!

Thankfully, Football Manager was recently announced to be coming to the Epic Games store and will be free to download until the 24th of September.

For those in the dark wondering what Football Manager is a series of football management simulation video games (previously known as Championship Manager). Put simply you take control of a football club and you manage – from training, transfers, youth development, finances and matches.

Some have criticised the series calling it a “spreadsheet manager” but in my experience – it really is a wonderful series of games. If you’re not into soccer/football but you’re into RPGs there is something for you here. I’ve sunk countless hours into this one and I’ll say it’s definitely worth a look – moreso now that its free.

The game is requires only 7GB so there’s very few reasons not to download this. In terms of specs it’s not demanding.

Minimum specs:

CPU: Intel Pentium 4 (64-bit), Intel Core 2 or AMD Athlon 64 – 2.2 GHz +

RAM : 2 GB

: 2 GB HDD : 7 GB

: 7 GB GPU : Intel GMA X4500, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT or AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650 – 256MB VRAM

: Intel GMA X4500, NVIDIA GeForce 9600M GT or AMD/ATI Mobility Radeon HD 3650 – 256MB VRAM OS : Windows 7 (SP1), 8/8.1, 10 (Update 1803/April 2018 or later) – 64-bit

: Windows 7 (SP1), 8/8.1, 10 (Update 1803/April 2018 or later) – 64-bit DirectX : Version 11

: Version 11 Screen Resolution: 720p

I don’t have a dedicated GPU on my laptop and it runs just fine.

How to download FM20 for free

The process is simple, download the Epic Games launcher. Once you’ve installed it and created/logged into your account just search for Football Manager 2020 and you will be able to install the game. If you install the game whilst it’s free, it is yours to keep forever.