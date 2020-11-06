Applications for the Ministry of Health General Nurse Training program are now open

The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) has announced that it has begun online recruitment of individuals who want to undergo general nurse training. Applications are open for anyone who meets the following criteria:

Minimum of 5 “O” Levels with passes in English Language, Mathematics and a Science subject and two other subjects (which exclude practical courses such as Fashion and Fabrics, Metal Work, Graphic Art and Wood Work) at Grade C or higher obtained from not more than two sittings with full certificated. Examinations slips will not be accepted.

The age range is between 17 and 30 years at the start of the program on January 4th 2021.

Prospective candidates can make an initial application through the MoHCC website. There is a tab that says “eNurse” at the top of the page and that will allow you to start the registration. It costs ZWL$100.00 to process the initial online application and the only payment option that I was able to see on the page was EcoCash.

Applicants are advised to remember the registration ID that you used to apply as well as the password.

advertisement

The requirements for selected candidates

After the MoHCC has reviewed all the applications, shortlisted candidates should bring the following to the interview:

Original Birth Certificate

National ID card

O-Level Certificates

A-Level Certificates (if the applicant has studied to that level)

Marriage Certificate (where applicable)

2 Passport size photos with the applicant’s name on the back

The candidates who are shortlisted will also be required to bring two reference letters. One of the letters must be from the Headmaster of the school where they completed their Ordinary Level examinations. Verification of all documents will be done on the day applicants are called for the interview.

Successful candidates will be notified over the MoHCC’s website and will be deployed for training in regions across the country.

Applications close on the 27th of November 2020. The link to the online application form is below:

For further information you can contact the MoHCC through the following channels:

Email – nurse@mohcc.gov.zw or pr@mohcc.gov.zw

MoHCC help desk – +236714734593/+263774112531/+263242730273