Lazarus Muchenje back as NetOne CEO (do not adjust your set)

You can’t keep this guy down. I thought at the turn of the year when Muchenje was fired by NetOne/the government that it would be the end of that. But it looks like Lazarus Muchenje has been reinstated as NetOne CEO by High Court judge Justice Webster Chinamhora according to a report by The Herald.

In his ruling Justice Webster Chinamhora said he had come to the conclusion that there was no inconsistency between the Labour Act and the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act within the contemplation of section 2A (3) of the Labour Act. The provisions of section 12(4) should not have been utilised to bring an end to Muchenje’s employment

The merry go round continues and here’s a NetOne vs Muchenje:

