Lazarus Muchenje back as NetOne CEO (do not adjust your set)
Valentine Muhamba ( )
Posted Mar 15, 2021 in Telecommunications · 2 mins read
   
1 comment

You can’t keep this guy down. I thought at the turn of the year when Muchenje was fired by NetOne/the government that it would be the end of that. But it looks like Lazarus Muchenje has been reinstated as NetOne CEO by High Court judge Justice Webster Chinamhora according to a report by The Herald.

In his ruling Justice Webster Chinamhora said he had come to the conclusion that there was no inconsistency between the Labour Act and the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act within the contemplation of section 2A (3) of the Labour Act. The provisions of section 12(4) should not have been utilised to bring an end to Muchenje’s employment

The merry go round continues and here’s a NetOne vs Muchenje:

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Useful Stuff

Buy ZESA tokens


Comments 1

Juno
just now

Like a boomerang

Your email address will not be published.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You might also like

Strive Masiyiwa says solar subsidiary DPA will be bigger than Econet & Liquid

Video: Road rage in a Ferrari FXX-K Evo from last to 1st

Liquid Telecom completes East to West Africa fibre link

Time to delete your LastPass Account. Here is how you can do it and why