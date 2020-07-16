Muchenje v NetOne is going the full 12 rounds

The NetOne circus keeps on going as yesterday the Muchenje got a small victory. His termination by the NetOne board only 24 hours after his reinstatement has been overturned. HOWEVER this is only until NetOne themselves file a reply to a reversal of termination filed by Muchenje.

Muchenje went to the High Court on Monday seeking to have his termination suspended, even temporarily. Both parties appeared before Justice Webster Chinamora for the hearing of the urgent application.

In a report by The Herald NetOne’s board requested a postponement of this whole affair, till they can get a chance to file the relevant paperwork. The Justice granted them their request and pushed the case to the 4th of August.

Justice Chinamora then cited that this matter should adhere closely to the Public Entity and Governance Act. The Act provides provisions in sections 11 and 16 of the dismissal of a board member.

The resolution of this affair will hopefully (but most likely not) come on the 4th of August.

