Muchenje vs NetOne: just when we thought we’d heard the last of it

I am sure at this point everyone is aware of the battle that has been waged between Lazarus Muchenje and NetOne. After his dismissal by the govt we though this was the last we would hear of this issue. However, there was a case that was still in court and it has been finally decided, well at least as far as the court is concerned…

Before we get into all of that lets have a little recap:

February 2018 the NetOne boars passed a resolution to suspend Muchenje.

July 2020, Lazarus Muchenje was told his suspension was pending a disciplinary hearing.

Less that 24 hours later Lazarus Muchenje was reinstated as CEO due to the nature of his letter of termination.

July 15th 2020, Lazarus Muchenje obtained a letter that suspended the letter of termination until a hearing was held.

The last judgement came earlier this year when the govt finally dismissed Muchenje from NetOne’s board with immediate effect.

So now that we are all caught up we can get to Judge Muremba’s findings. In Muchenje’s application to the High Court, even after the govt dismissed him, the court has decided to throw out the case.

The judge cites that the court has no jurisdiction in the matter of his employment and they have declined his application. In addition, the applicant (Muchenje) shall pay the legal costs that NetOne has incurred in this battle.

Find attached the full ruling: