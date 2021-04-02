First Capital introduces Alisa, their own support bot

These days, hardly a week goes by without one of Zimbabwe’s big brands introducing a chatbot. This week it’s First Capital Bank’s turn and they announced their own support chatbot named Alisa. This comes in addition to zero-rating their online banking app.

INTRODUCING OUR ENHANCED DIGITAL CHANNELS We are excited to unveil two dynamic digital channel enhancements that will revolutionist our banking experience through increased convenience and reduced cost to transacting. we proudly present the following innovations: advertisement Firstly, WhatsApp Banking that is led by Alisa-First Capital Bank’s chatbot. Alisa has been introduced to improve customer service and give quicker feedback, avail 24-7 hour service, instant responses among other query resolution. Privacy and security concerns on this platform are covered through end-to-end encryption plus identification and verification will be done before completion of any personal banking transactions or information is given out. Some of the many things Alisa can do include: -Account inquiry – Transfers -Bill Payment -Airtime Purchase -New Account Opening Secondly, we introduce a new way of service through Reverse Billing also known as zero-rating that is second-to-none. It brings added convenience by addressing the data cost issue. With this service, all our customers with Econet Lines can now access our Internet Banking and Mobile Banking App at no cost to them. The function URL for internet banking. https://onlinefirstcapitalbank.co.zw We encourage our valued customers and clients to utilize our digital platforms as their preferred transactional channels as this will go a long way in assisting to flatten the COVID-19 curve. For additional support email customer-service@firstcapitalbank.co.zw The statement accompanying the launch of the chatbot

With these sort of enhancements First Capital customers will have no reason to use USSD unless they don’t have a smartphone. Even if you are not on Econet chances are you already have a WhatsApp bundle and can use their chatbot.

WhatsApp chatbot are no longer a fancy innovation or accessory, they are now becoming the norm it seems. That is both good and bad in my book. I am very uneasy with the way WhatsApp is becoming more and more ingrained in our way of life but it’s hard to argue with the value that chabots provide. Of course banks and businesses are all for the chatbot craze as it reduces their support costs.