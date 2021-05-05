BancABC is having issues with RTGS transfers

It looks like BancABC is having some issues with clearing and/or processing RTGS transfers. We got wind of the issue a couple of days ago and got confirmation from other BancABC customers who were saying they were experiencing the same.

We got in touch with BancABC and we were told that they have been experiencing issues with the payments systems. From what we understand the bank is working to resolve the issue, however, there has been no strict timeline given as to when RTGS Transfers made from BancABC accounts will begin to clear.

This latest issue follows (or is in combination with) an announcement by BancABC that it was having some challenges with its card systems.

advertisement

Hey peeps 👋



Please note that we are having challenges with our card systems 💳 but the #ATeam 😎 is working on resolving this! 😃



We sincerely apologise for any inconveniences caused.🙇#ATeam 😎 pic.twitter.com/XO6Vcb1Ax4 — BancABC Zimbabwe (@BancabcZW) May 5, 2021

This issue was resolved today according to a tweet by BancABC, here’s hoping that they do the same with RTGS transfers.