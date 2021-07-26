Looking for headphones or a soundbar? Here are some local special offers

Over the weekend I was scouring the interwebs looking for what is on offer from local gadget stores both online and physical. I came across two product promotions/special offers/deals from stores advertising their wares on Instagram. The first is Medians Legacy that is offering the Oraimo OBS-91D soundbar for US$38

The soundbar has dual 8W drivers, a 2000 mAh battery that can last up to 12.5 hours and you can plug in your device via Aux, USB and Bluetooth. The soundbar like most Bluetooth devices, also allows you to answer phone calls. The price point at US$38 is pretty fair considering I got the gen 1 Google Home Mini for US$40. The Home Mini might be more for those who want a chatty assistant than for someone who just wants a Bluetooth speaker.

And the size difference is also evident with the Oriamo coming in at 45,1×6,3×6,1 cm in comparison to the Home Mini which has a diameter of 9.8cm. If you are interested you can contact 0783666020 or 0775803471, the promotion runs until the 5th of August 2021.

The next deal/special offer comes courtesy of coolthings_263 who have a pair of Skullcandy Riff S5PXY-L003 wired going for US$50 and the wireless version going for US$85.

A bit on the pricier side but a little cheaper than I have seen them being advertised on some online stores. An example is Desert Cart which has them retailing for ZWL$13,459 which by the auction rate is around US$150. For more information, you can contact coolthings_263 on +27789678690.

