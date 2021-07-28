Swedish engineering firm opens technology centre in Harare

Swedish multinational engineering company Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions has opened a Technology Centre in Harare. The facility is there to assist Zimbabwe’s mining industry as it embarks on a digital future. The Sandvik Centre has reportedly already begun operations, working with technology-focused companies in underground rock mines to raise productivity.

“Our starting point was an OptiMine implementation for the monitoring and tracking of underground mobile equipment and customer support for a MySandvik project” Hosea Molife, Manager of the Sandvik Technology Centre (via Mining Weekly)

OptiMine is one of the leading solutions for analyzing and optimising underground hard rock mining and processes. It brings together all assets and staff including non-Sandvik equipment to deliver detailed and predictive insights to improve overall operations.

Sandvik’s Country Manager for Zimbabwe, Ian Bagshaw said that the technology is there to deliver real-time information such as the tons mined and holes bored. The centre will then give this information to the customer, but the client can choose what they would like to receive or in other words what is useful to them.

The products that Sandvik offers include the MySandvik for equipment monitoring, the previously mentioned OptiMine and Automine for automating mining activities. The new Harare Technology Centre already has three projects underway with the MySandvik solution being availed to 100 machines on the premises.

“The beauty of our facility is that it can be quickly ramped up as demand grows, allowing us to serve a growing customer base as mines see the practical value of applying digital technology,” Hosea Molife, Manager of the Sandvik Technology Centre

