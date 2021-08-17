Econet employees get access to Ericsson’s online learning platform

For those that do not know Ericsson, it is one the leading OEMs in telecommunications infrastructure used by MNOs to deliver service to their subscribers. Econet is a client to Ericsson and thanks to this partnership, they are making Ericsson’s All Access Plus platform available to Econet’s employees.

All Access Plus is the top tier offering which makes instructor-led learning experience via eLectures, recorded multi-hour learnings, enabling you to understand Ericsson’s best-in-class technology with the aid of practical exercises and demonstrations.

The platform is essentially a repository of material and so availability is on demand. Econet employees will be able to access this material at a time of their convenience making it a very flexible way of upskilling themselves.

Econet Wireless and Ericsson have signed this strategic partnership that benefits the Econet team in Zimbabwe, supporting them to achieve their competence development goals by attending digital courses anytime and anywhere. With this expansion of our long-term partnership, Econet Wireless is demonstrating its robust ambitions for technology and digitalization in Zimbabwe and ultimately setting #AfricaInMotion. Todd Ashton, VP & Head of Ericsson South and East Africa

Since Econet already uses Ericsson equipment this should add more value to the company in terms of a more skilled workforce which should also trickle down to reduced down time and improved service delivery. All the good bits that give us hope of an MNO with more reliable network.