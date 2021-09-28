All remittance companies that operate in Zim service fees compared

Techzim

Remittances continue to be on the rise even though there is a global pandemic. Last year money transferred to Zimbabwe through money transfer agents was just over US$1 billion. Now, there are a number of services both for Zimbabweans in the Diaspora to send money back home as well as for locals to send money between cities and towns. We thought it would be interesting to look at the fees remittance services charge for their services as this year is set to eclipse last year by some distance.

Inbound remittance services fees

Countries ServedService Fees to ZimbabwePick up points
EcoCash Cassava RemitSouth Africa

(also works with Western Union Moneygram and World Remit for other territories)		1.7% (for the equivalent in Rands of US$100)Steward Bank and Econet Shops
SenditooUnited KingdomGBP 2.99BancABC Branches, Pick’n’Pay BancABC, NMB, CABS, NBS
MoneyGram33,000 locations worldwideFees differ depending on the region:

To send US$100 from the United States to Zimbabwe carries a US$4.99 fee

The same transaction from the united Kindom (GBP73.48) carries a charge of GBP2.99 which is approx US$4.07		FBC, POSB, ZimPost, CBZ, EcoBank, Stanbic Bank and more
Western Union Half a million agent locations worldwide6%CBZ, POSB, AgriBank and agents (location links here)
Shumba MoneyAustralia, Canada,
United States of America		none to Zimbabwe
Shumba Money Newlands Branch
Uhuru WalletSouth Africa, Zimbabwe
There is no fee for sending tokens already purchased. However, deposits into a wallet to buy tokens carry a 5% fee of the sum and there is a 1% charge for withdrawalsEastgate Mall Shop G11
MukuruBotswana Ghana
Malawi.
Nigeria
Pakistan
Rwanda
South Africa
Zambia 		10%OK, POSB, MBCA Bank, Metro Peech, Ecobank, CBZ, MetBank, Orange Booths, NMB, Spar and more
Access ForexUnited Kingdom and South Africa8.5% from South Africa to Zimbabwe

GBP2.90 plus the rate of the day from the UK		ProFeeds, ZimPost Branches Nationwide, Access Forex Branches
Hello Paisa31 countries US$5 fee to send US$100Lion Cash and Carry, BJ Service Station, and more agents
Xoom (PayPal)Anywhere where PayPal operatesMinimum US$10 – US$599 = US$9.99

US$600 – US$999 = US$12.99

US$1000 above US$15.99		ZB Bank, Terra Payment Services
World Remit130 countries Fees vary depending on the location.

US$100 will cost someone in the USA US$7.99 and the equivalent in the UK will be GBP2.99		Steward Bank, CBZ, ZB Bank, POSB, NMB Bank, NBS
GetBucks, CABS
Conticash,
BancABC, Econet

Domestic remittance services fees

LimitFees
BancABC City HopperUS$250 for non-BancABC customers
US$500 for BancABC customers		3%
Access Forex3%
MukuruUS$10007%
NBS InstaCash3%

    1. I think it’s because of their Popularity..City Hopper is good locally and Cheaper , Gaining traction slowly, soon the sheer competition will drive prices down…Many remittance services popping up with attractive rates..

