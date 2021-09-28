All remittance companies that operate in Zim service fees compared

Remittances continue to be on the rise even though there is a global pandemic. Last year money transferred to Zimbabwe through money transfer agents was just over US$1 billion. Now, there are a number of services both for Zimbabweans in the Diaspora to send money back home as well as for locals to send money between cities and towns. We thought it would be interesting to look at the fees remittance services charge for their services as this year is set to eclipse last year by some distance.

Inbound remittance services fees

Domestic remittance services fees

Limit Fees BancABC City Hopper US$250 for non-BancABC customers

US$500 for BancABC customers 3% Access Forex – 3% Mukuru US$1000 7% NBS InstaCash – 3%