NetOne subscribers, here are the new data bundle prices [October 2021]

NetOne data bundle broadband price tariff October

One month after NetOne announced a data bundle price hike (6 September 2021), the country’s second-largest mobile network operator has announced yet another price hike. At this point complaining about it would be just futile. This is definitely something we are going to have to get used to. And in that vein, here is what you have to shell out for this month…

[You can buy NetOne bundles with money in your EcoCash wallet, ZESA Tokens, Nyaradza Policies and more by Dailing *405#]

NetOne Data Bundles

ItemOld Price (ZWL$)New Price (ZWL$)
Hourly 1 024 MB100.00125.00
2 Hour 1 024 MB180.00225.00
Night Bundle (1GB)200.00250.00
Daily 30 MB37.5045.00
Daily 80 MB90.00110.00
Daily 200 MB200.00250.00
Daily 480 MB375.00450.00
Daily 960 MB525.00650.00
Daily 1200 MB600.00750.00
Weekly 30 MB37.5045.00
Weekly 60 MB75.0085.00
Weekly 160 MB190.00220.00
Weekly 350 MB350.00420.00
Weekly 700 MB690.00750.00
Weekly 5 GB2 500.003 000.00
Monthly 200 MB250.00300.00
Monthly 450 MB525.00650.00
Monthly 1.5 GB1 400.001 800.00
Monthly 3.5 GB2 500.003 000.00
Monthly 5 GB3 250.004 000.00
Monthly 8 GB4 000.005 000.00

NetOne WhatsApp Bundles

ItemOld Price (ZWL$)New Price (ZWL$)
Daily 20 MB25.0030.00
Daily 50 MB50.0060.00
Weekly 70 MB85.00100.00
Weekly 150 MB170.00200.00
Monthly 300 MB250.00300.00
Monthly 750 MB550.00675.00

Social Media Bundles

All social media bundles Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are priced the same across all data allocations.

ItemOld Price (ZWL$)New Price (ZWL$)
Daily 20 MB19.0024.00
Daily 50 MB47.0058.00
Weekly 70 MB63.0080.00
Weekly 150 MB126.00160.00
Monthly 300 MB250.00300.00
Monthly 750 MB550.00675.00

One Fusion

Old Price (ZWL$)New Price (ZWL$)On-NetOff-NetInt’lData (MB)WhatsAppSMS
350.00 500.0015–   180 90 
550.00 750.0025 10 –   400 160 25 
1 100.00 1 500.0080 60 1,000 360 30 

NetOne SMS bundles

ItemOld Price (ZWL$)New Price (ZWL$)
Daily 8 SMS3.846.25
Daily 25 SMS12.0518.00
Daily 50 SMS24.0035.00
Weekly 90 SMS36.0055.00
Weekly 200 SMS80.00100.00
Weekly 500 SMS200.00500.00

One-Fi

PackageNew Price (ZWL$)New Price (ZWL$)
10 GB2 500.003 500.00
25 GB4 250.005 500.00
50 GB6 250.008 000.00
80 GB8 000.0010 000.00

