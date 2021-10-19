NetOne subscribers, here are the new data bundle prices [October 2021]

One month after NetOne announced a data bundle price hike (6 September 2021), the country’s second-largest mobile network operator has announced yet another price hike. At this point complaining about it would be just futile. This is definitely something we are going to have to get used to. And in that vein, here is what you have to shell out for this month…

NetOne Data Bundles

Item Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) Hourly 1 024 MB 100.00 125.00 2 Hour 1 024 MB 180.00 225.00 Night Bundle (1GB) 200.00 250.00 Daily 30 MB 37.50 45.00 Daily 80 MB 90.00 110.00 Daily 200 MB 200.00 250.00 Daily 480 MB 375.00 450.00 Daily 960 MB 525.00 650.00 Daily 1200 MB 600.00 750.00 Weekly 30 MB 37.50 45.00 Weekly 60 MB 75.00 85.00 Weekly 160 MB 190.00 220.00 Weekly 350 MB 350.00 420.00 Weekly 700 MB 690.00 750.00 Weekly 5 GB 2 500.00 3 000.00 Monthly 200 MB 250.00 300.00 Monthly 450 MB 525.00 650.00 Monthly 1.5 GB 1 400.00 1 800.00 Monthly 3.5 GB 2 500.00 3 000.00 Monthly 5 GB 3 250.00 4 000.00 Monthly 8 GB 4 000.00 5 000.00

NetOne WhatsApp Bundles

Item Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) Daily 20 MB 25.00 30.00 Daily 50 MB 50.00 60.00 Weekly 70 MB 85.00 100.00 Weekly 150 MB 170.00 200.00 Monthly 300 MB 250.00 300.00 Monthly 750 MB 550.00 675.00

Social Media Bundles

All social media bundles Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are priced the same across all data allocations.

Item Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) Daily 20 MB 19.00 24.00 Daily 50 MB 47.00 58.00 Weekly 70 MB 63.00 80.00 Weekly 150 MB 126.00 160.00 Monthly 300 MB 250.00 300.00 Monthly 750 MB 550.00 675.00

One Fusion

Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) On-Net Off-Net Int’l Data (MB) WhatsApp SMS 350.00 500.00 15 5 – 180 90 5 550.00 750.00 25 10 – 400 160 25 1 100.00 1 500.00 80 60 5 1,000 360 30

NetOne SMS bundles

Item Old Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) Daily 8 SMS 3.84 6.25 Daily 25 SMS 12.05 18.00 Daily 50 SMS 24.00 35.00 Weekly 90 SMS 36.00 55.00 Weekly 200 SMS 80.00 100.00 Weekly 500 SMS 200.00 500.00

One-Fi

Package New Price (ZWL$) New Price (ZWL$) 10 GB 2 500.00 3 500.00 25 GB 4 250.00 5 500.00 50 GB 6 250.00 8 000.00 80 GB 8 000.00 10 000.00

