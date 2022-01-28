Techzim

Standard Chartered is adding more ATMs for USD and ZWL$ withdrawals

Posted on by Staff Writer
Standard Chartered Visa Card with US dollars ATM USD ZWL$

Standard Chartered Bank has announced that it is increasing ATM locations that will allow for more USD and ZWL$ cash withdrawals. The bank launched one in Chinoyi a couple of weeks ago and will be rolling more out soon.

Here are all the current Standard Chartered Bank ATM locations.

City/TownNo of ATMsLocation
Harare15Avondale Shopping Centre (next to Africa Bet) Avondale Old Branch Site (next to World Remit) Africa Unity Square Branch Arundel Shopping Centre Alexander House Borrowdale Village Walk Southerton Pick n Pay Msasa R Mugabe Rd (Former Branch Newlands Shopping Centre
Bulawayo2Bulawayo Branch
Chinhoyi114 Robson Manyika Road
Bindura130 Main Street
Chiredzi1Cnr Chilonga Dr / Mopani Rd
Gweru132 Robert Mugabe Way
Masvingo123 Robert Mugabe Street
Mutare1Cnr Hebert Chitepo Street / 1st Avenue
Victoria Falls1254 Livingstone Way
Total ATMs24

Withdrawal limits

In a letter to customers Standard Chartered Bank said the following:

For Zimbabwe Dollars kindly be guided by the regulatory limit which allows cash withdrawals of up to ZWL2,000 per week. As such, our ATMs will allow you to withdraw a maximum of ZWL2,000 in cash within a 7 day cycle.

For US Dollar the Bank has set a limit of US$500 per day.

We would like to remind you that access to the above mentioned limit amounts is subject to the availability of cash and recommend that you utilise our digital channels to avoid any inconvenience.

We are also pleased to advise you that our ATMs are activated for transactions with international cards (Visa and MasterCard). International cards will be able to access full services on our ATMs namely Cash Withdrawals, Balance Enquiry and Mini Statements.

