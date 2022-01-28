Standard Chartered is adding more ATMs for USD and ZWL$ withdrawals

Standard Chartered Bank has announced that it is increasing ATM locations that will allow for more USD and ZWL$ cash withdrawals. The bank launched one in Chinoyi a couple of weeks ago and will be rolling more out soon.

Here are all the current Standard Chartered Bank ATM locations.

City/Town No of ATMs Location Harare 15 Avondale Shopping Centre (next to Africa Bet) Avondale Old Branch Site (next to World Remit) Africa Unity Square Branch Arundel Shopping Centre Alexander House Borrowdale Village Walk Southerton Pick n Pay Msasa R Mugabe Rd (Former Branch Newlands Shopping Centre Bulawayo 2 Bulawayo Branch Chinhoyi 1 14 Robson Manyika Road Bindura 1 30 Main Street Chiredzi 1 Cnr Chilonga Dr / Mopani Rd Gweru 1 32 Robert Mugabe Way Masvingo 1 23 Robert Mugabe Street Mutare 1 Cnr Hebert Chitepo Street / 1st Avenue Victoria Falls 1 254 Livingstone Way Total ATMs 24

Withdrawal limits

In a letter to customers Standard Chartered Bank said the following:

For Zimbabwe Dollars kindly be guided by the regulatory limit which allows cash withdrawals of up to ZWL2,000 per week. As such, our ATMs will allow you to withdraw a maximum of ZWL2,000 in cash within a 7 day cycle. For US Dollar the Bank has set a limit of US$500 per day. We would like to remind you that access to the above mentioned limit amounts is subject to the availability of cash and recommend that you utilise our digital channels to avoid any inconvenience. We are also pleased to advise you that our ATMs are activated for transactions with international cards (Visa and MasterCard). International cards will be able to access full services on our ATMs namely Cash Withdrawals, Balance Enquiry and Mini Statements.

