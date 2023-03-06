Biden extended sanctions on Zimbabwe and revealed it’s all about safeguarding US interests

I stewed over this for many days, to be honest. I understood what it said but I didn’t understand it at the same time. That doesn’t make any sense but it is what it is. The United States extended its sanctions on Zimbabwe and it’s crazy to me.

Let’s get one thing out of the way, I expected them to extend those sanctions, as I’m sure you did too. I was not shocked. However, expecting something to happen and it actually happening are two different things.

These sanctions were first promulgated (word of the day, I had to use it) in 2003 by George W. Bush. They have been extended multiple times over the years, including by Obama’s administration. Joe Biden has carried on this tradition.

Notice on the Continuation of the National Emergency with Respect to Zimbabwe On March 6, 2003, by Executive Order 13288, the President declared a national emergency and blocked the property of certain persons, pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701-1706), to deal with the unusual and extraordinary threat to the foreign policy of the United States constituted by the actions and policies of certain members of the Government of Zimbabwe and other persons to undermine Zimbabwe’s democratic processes or institutions. These actions and policies had contributed to the deliberate breakdown in the rule of law in Zimbabwe, to politically motivated violence and intimidation in that country, and to political and economic instability in the southern African region. On November 22, 2005, the President issued Executive Order 13391 to take additional steps with respect to the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13288 by ordering the blocking of property of additional persons undermining democratic processes or institutions in Zimbabwe. On July 25, 2008, the President issued Executive Order 13469, which expanded the scope of the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13288 and authorized the blocking of property of additional persons undermining democratic processes or institutions in Zimbabwe. The actions and policies of certain members of the Government of Zimbabwe and other persons to undermine Zimbabwe’s democratic processes or institutions continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the foreign policy of the United States. For this reason, the national emergency declared on March 6, 2003, and the measures adopted on that date, on November 22, 2005, and on July 25, 2008, to deal with that emergency, must continue in effect beyond March 6, 2023. Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13288. This notice shall be published in the Federal Register and transmitted to the Congress.

Does this even affect Zimbabwe?

Much has been debated about the actual effect of these sanctions on Zimbabwe. Those in the Zanu camp will tell you that Zimbabwe would have overtaken Singapore if it weren’t for these sanctions.

Those in the opposition camp say it’s more likely that Zimbabwe benefitted from the sanctions in the grand scheme of things. That’s how little impact they think sanctions have had on our economy.

They also clarify that, even if it was the case that the sanctions had a negative effect, Ian Smith’s regime was also under sanctions and yet was much more successful than this current Zimbabwe. You cannot argue against this.

Of course, like with everything else in life, the truth lies somewhere in the middle. Businessmen like Strive Masiyiwa have given accounts of how funding lines were closed because of these sanctions. Even though they are said to be ‘targeted.’

American companies know that working with companies in sanctioned regions carries heavy penalties and often err on the side of caution. They would rather miss out on funding a Zim company than risk finding out later that said company has links to a Zanu member who is under sanctions.

Sanctions not about Zimbabwe

Biden had to give a reason for why he was extending these sanctions. He was just as candid as his predecessors. He said, ‘for this reason…’ the sanctions must be extended beyond March 6 2023. The reason?

The actions and policies of certain members of the Government of Zimbabwe and other persons to undermine Zimbabwe’s democratic processes or institutions continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the foreign policy of the United States.

It’s about the US’s foreign policy my friend. The US would not care one bit about some persons undermining the rule of law in Zimbabwe if that didn’t pose an ‘unusual and extraordinary threat’ to their interests. So much for these world prefects of ours.

The foreign policy simply refers to how the US wants to officially interact with the Zimbabwe government. This interaction is not just out of wanting to be friends, no, it’s about furthering their own country’s interests. We’ve seen movies, we know how this works.

So, certain individuals are causing an unusual threat to the US’s interests? What exactly is unusual about this threat? I don’t know. To then call it ‘extraordinary’ sounds a bit dramatic, doesn’t it?

Extraordinary, you say?

But if we consider that Zimbabwe is sitting on vast amounts of an increasingly strategic mineral like lithium, then of course, the fact that the US, in trying to still look all holier-than-thou can’t be seen sitting at the same table as us. It’s a problem and now the East (read China) has control over said resources.

I guess until we reimburse white farmers for the land invasions of the early noughts, these sanctions won’t be going anywhere. Those land invasions have cost us everything. Not least of which is the fact that those that took over those farms have used them as weekend getaways and not as farms.

That’s enough about that. It’s one of those topics where you’re like, ‘you guys keep saying these sanctions have no real impact on the economy’ and yet the same sanctions are being used by the sanctioned individuals to campaign and hold on to power. I feel like, if they are that insignificant, just remove them and remove that excuse. But that’s a dream. It’s never going to happen.

What do you think about all this? It’s depressing stuff but it is what it is, it has to be addressed.

