“There was no comic book community in Zimbabwe, so we made Comexposed” – Eugene Mapondera

This is a guest post. Views and opinions contained in the content represent the views of the original creators and does not necessarily represent the views of Techzim.

In the most recent episode of Story Untold ZW, I sat with Eugene Ramirez Mapondera – the creative director at Kay Media Africa and Co-founder of Comexposed, a creative hub for digital artists in Zimbabwe.

Mapondera is an accomplished animator and illustrator, having worked in film, advertising, and publishing for over 14 years. He has been the go-to storyboard artist for over 20 indie films & music videos from Australia, the USA, Canada and the UK including The Secret Princess (the UK, 2016) and Boston (the USA, 2014). Eugene is an active content creator and commentator on African pop culture and technology. He was a jury member at the 2022 Durban International Film Festival.

In the interview which you can watch below we talked about:

How far Zimbabwe is from having an animation industry;

Hotshots: the first serialized Zimbabwean comic book;

The origin of Comexposed;

Making and distribution of comics in Zimbabwe

… and more

Story Untold ZW is a media project bridging Zimbabwe’s information access gap by profiling creatives, entrepreneurs & athletes. If that’s something you enjoy please subscribe to our YouTube channel here.