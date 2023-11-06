Govt should establish Committee of the Future to research how to best use AI as Speaker of Parliament urges

Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks. So, when you hear someone talk about something incessantly, just know it’s constantly on their mind. Unless they know you would assume that and say it to trick you.

Well, you will have to decide what you think about the Zimbabwean government’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) talk. Or more accurately, if you think the Speaker of Parliament’s views on AI are shared by his comrades.

The government’s budget for 2024 is nearly upon us and as is the norm, a pre-budget meeting was held. Speaker of Parliament Mudenda gave the customary keynote address and he mentioned AI more times than we anticipated.

I think we have cause to celebrate that the meeting was not held in Victoria Falls but at the new Parliament building. That should be much cheaper than shelling out travel allowances.

Anyway, Mudenda first discussed how the budget should seek to promote industrialisation and modernisation, create jobs, and improve access to ‘qualitative education 5.0.’ He says this qualitative education should be built on research powered by AI, innovation, science, technology, and our cultural heritage.

You cannot argue with that. For all its shortcomings, we should be utilising AI in our research process.

Mudenda then went on to tout AI as a major force for good. Here is a paraphrased summary of what he said.

We are now in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which is driven by Artificial Intelligence (AI). AI is likely to have a big impact on all aspects of economic development. Zimbabwe needs to keep up with the rest of the world in using AI, or it will fall behind.

AI makes e-government and e-commerce more efficient and effective. Parliament should use AI to improve its oversight, legislation, and representation roles.

Parliament should set up a Committee of the Future to guide the government and judiciary on how to use AI positively. Finland, Uruguay, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates have already set up similar committees, and the United Arab Emirates has even set up a university dedicated to AI.

I like his thinking here. There is a lot about AI we all don’t understand. So, while many will agree that it’s likely to have a major impact on the world, they are still not sure how they could take advantage of it themselves.

So, the idea to set up a Committee of the Future to look into how the government would use AI is an excellent one. I know the new committee will attract sitting allowances and other costs but I’m not bothered too much about it.

So, here’s hoping Parliament takes this advice to heart and does the right thing.

The speech (in simple English)

Here is the full speech, summarised and paraphrased into simple English if you are so inclined.

Zimbabwe’s facing some tough challenges right now, like high inflation, unemployment, and poverty. But the 2024 Budget can help us overcome these challenges and grow our economy. Here are a few key areas the Budget should focus on: Industrialization and modernization: We need to create jobs and reduce poverty by industrializing and modernizing our economy. The Budget should invest in infrastructure, education, and training, and create an environment where businesses can thrive.

We need to create jobs and reduce poverty by industrializing and modernizing our economy. The Budget should invest in infrastructure, education, and training, and create an environment where businesses can thrive. Education: Education is essential for a growing economy. The Budget should invest in education at all levels and make it more affordable and accessible for everyone.

Education is essential for a growing economy. The Budget should invest in education at all levels and make it more affordable and accessible for everyone. Research and innovation: Research and innovation are key to driving economic growth. The Budget should invest in research and development, and create an environment where innovation can flourish.

Research and innovation are key to driving economic growth. The Budget should invest in research and development, and create an environment where innovation can flourish. Cultural heritage: Zimbabwe’s cultural heritage is a valuable asset that can help us grow our economy. The Budget should invest in preserving and promoting our cultural heritage. Overall, the 2024 Budget should be a “people’s budget” that addresses the needs of all Zimbabweans. The government should consult with the people to get their input on the Budget, and make sure it meets their needs. Let’s make the Budget work for us!

