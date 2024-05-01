Dark Fibre launches network that should help lower internet costs whilst improving speed and reliability in Zimbabwe

Some of this stuff may go over some people’s heads, especially mine. So here’s the gist of the news we are sharing here.

Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) Zimbabwe, a company that builds fibre optic networks, launched a new internet network.

This new network stretches over 1,500 kilometers throughout Zimbabwe, connecting Harare, Bulawayo, and Victoria Falls. It even links up to South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, and Mozambique. Liquid and TelOne mays still have more extensive networks but this is a welcome development.

The project cost over $18 million and was officially opened by President Mnangagwa. We talked about this a few months ago. It’s the same Dandemutande project we talked about, DFA was a partner in that venture.

The update is that the network is ready for commercial deployment, meaning that internet service providers, businesses, and individual consumers can all get connections now.

We have long complained about the internet access situation in the country and DFA’s network goes a long way to chipping away at that problem. This network helps make the internet cheaper, faster and more reliable across Zimbabwe.

Key Points:

Company: Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) Zimbabwe

Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) Zimbabwe Project: New long-haul fiber optic internet network

New long-haul fiber optic internet network Reach: Over 1,500 kilometers across Zimbabwe and into neighboring countries

Over 1,500 kilometers across Zimbabwe and into neighboring countries Importance: Improves internet speed, reliability, and regional connectivity.

DFA Zimbabwe Long-Haul Network Launched

DFA Zimbabwe is igniting Zimbabwe’s digital future with the launch of its long-haul network.

It has announced that its long-haul fibre optic network spanning over 1500 kilometres is now

ready for commercialization. The inter-city network built along the railway servitude stretches

from Beitbridge to Victoria Falls via Bulawayo and connects to the capital city of Harare. The

new long-haul fibre infrastructure will position Zimbabwe as a regional transit hub for

telecommunications traffic in Southern Africa enabling cross-border connectivity to South

Africa, Zambia, Botswana and Mozambique.

The long-haul infrastructure was officially launched by His Excellency the President of the

Republic of Zimbabwe Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa in Somabhula on the 7 th of

March 2024. The infrastructure was built in partnership with BCS and Dandemutande. More

than US$18million was invested into the project by the partners in a co-build arrangement.

The critical infrastructure represents a significant leap forward in the country’s

telecommunications landscape as this development will provide a much-needed diversity

and capacity to Zimbabwe’s international bandwidth service. DFA Zimbabwe has now

included long-haul dark and lit fibre services to its product offering. The high-bandwidth, low-

latency fibre optic network will offer service providers, ISPs, businesses, and consumers

alike a reliable and efficient platform for data transmission.

This long-haul fibre network will be complemented by DFA Zimbabwe’s metro ethernet next-

generation network (NGN) in the major cities of Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare which already

boasts of the highest availability in the country offering multiple cores and multi-gigabit

capacity. DFA Zimbabwe’s fibre infrastructure is paving the way for high-speed data

transmission and a plethora of advanced telecommunication services across the nation.

Businesses and consumers alike will experience a surge in data transmission speeds at

affordable price points, enabling a new era of online experiences. “We are excited to launch our long-haul network and we are thrilled to open the doors for

commercial service on this transformative network,” said Simon Chimutsotso, Chief

Executive Officer of DFA Zimbabwe. “The DFA Zimbabwe long-haul network is a game-

changer, empowering businesses with unwavering network stability and consistent

connectivity for critical services.” he added.

DFA Zimbabwe’s long-haul network leverages Zimbabwe’s existing rail infrastructure,

creating a secure and high-capacity connection between the country’s key locations. The

new network utilizes the latest advancements in fibre optic technology including Dense

wavelength division multiplexing (DWDM) equipment. This allows the network to transmit

data at terabit speeds over long distances without sacrificing signal quality.

Key features of the DFA Zimbabwe next-generation long-haul network:

Increased capacity: The long-haul network can handle significantly more data traffic than traditional networks.

Improved reliability: The network is designed to be highly reliable, with redundant paths to ensure that data can always reach its destination.

Lower latency: The network has a low latency, which means that there is less delay in data transmission.

Scalability: The network can be easily scaled to meet the growing needs of customers. DFA Zimbabwe upgraded to become a Unified Telecommunication Service Licence holder

with POTRAZ in September 2023. Its vision extends beyond national borders, with future

projects aiming to connect Zimbabwe to neighbouring countries, solidifying its position as a

regional leader in communication infrastructure.

DFA Zimbabwe welcomes businesses and organizations to discuss their connectivity needs

and to explore the boundless possibilities offered by its next-generation network. With

unparalleled capacity and unwavering reliability, DFA’s network is poised to transform

Zimbabwe’s telecommunications landscape, fuelling a future brimming with digital

opportunities.

Customers can contact DFA Zimbabwe to explore connectivity options on

sales@dfafrica.co.zw.

