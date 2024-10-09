Starlink Oversubscribed in Harare… Changes City Status to “Expanding”

Harare residents eager to connect to Starlink’s high-speed satellite internet are facing a frustrating reality: the service is oversubscribed. Starlink has changed Harare’s status from “Available Now” to “Expanding Q3 2024”.

Harare is now fully oversubscribed on Starlink. This means there are more people who want Starlink than Starlink can currently handle.

People in Harare looking to get Starlink have to wait until Starlink has added more capacity to its satellite-based internet services. Essentially, adding more satellites and improving its technology.

The rest of Zimbabwe remains available to customers who want to get Starlink.

This is not unique to Zimbabwe. The capital cities of a few African countries where Starlink has launched are over subscribed. Lusaka (Zambia), Nairobi (Kenya), Lagos (Nigeria) are all at capacity. Nigeria is unique though in that several more cities are at capacity: Abuja, Kano, Port Harcourt, and a place called Warri.

Would-be customers are on a waitlist, with some having to wait until 2025.

Starlink is not designed for densely populated areas

Starlink itself is on record saying that its satellite internet service is not designed for densely populated areas. The company states that such areas are better served by other technologies such as Fibre, and LTE.

Starlink is best used in sparsely populated places like rural areas. Places where the city technologies like fibre struggle to reach due to the costs of laying the infrastructure.

But the company has also said that it is working to improve its technology to take into account the reality of high demand for Starlink even people in cities want to use Starlink

What to do if you are in Harare?

Frankly, if you want Starlink in Harare, the best is to wait.

Previously you would get advised to sign up for the Business package, but even that now will just be a reservation and not an order.

There is of course the option to order for another area and then signing up for the $100 monthly Roam package. While this will work, chances are that your speed experience in Harare will not be as good as what you’d get outside Harare. There are lots of complaints already in the past few days of people getting very slow Starlink internet.

And besides, if you have to pay $100 a month for Starlink, could there be other services in Harare from established ISPs that could match that price? You could for example consider Econet’s SmartBiz or packages from TelOne, Utande, Powertel or Liquid.

In conclusion, if you’re in Harare, weigh your options carefully. Starlink might be a good choice eventually, but for now, explore alternatives and stay informed about Starlink’s expansion plans. Those outside Harare have nothing to worry about for now.