Local Starlink Retailer Drops Price by $50 — Is It Worth Buying Locally Yet?

One of Zimbabwe’s official Starlink retailers, Shona Prince Technologies, has slashed the price of the Mini Kit from US$300 to US$250.

The price drop comes shortly after Shona Prince opened its Harare store and initially announced the kit at US$300. That price sparked backlash on social media, with many complaining it was too close to what informal resellers were charging — and far from Starlink’s official website prices.

Founder Victor Mapunga responded to the criticism, saying the original pricing was influenced by unavoidable local costs — especially taxes and duties. Shona Prince also mentioned taxes and duties also contributing:

As a retailer, Starlink just sells you the kit in USA and you have to figure in the pricing of landing it in Zimbabwe. This includes shipping and duty fees. After landing it, Zimra requires VAT on sales. Then you have overhead costs of keeping the shop open and lights on.

That notwithstanding, they have reduced the price significantly now and that’s a good thing. And since Harare Starlink Capacity is still sold out, the price reduction is targeted at those living outside Harare.

Should you buy locally at the store or online?

Well, it depends.

If you need a kit urgently and have no use for zero-interest credit, buying locally make sense. And you don’t have to come to Harare, you just call them or WhatsApp and I’m sure they’ll organise delivery, even installation at reasonable fees.

If you’re not in a rush, and can navigate buying online, then buying directly on starlink.com still offers better value. especially with their zero-interest payment plan, which local retailers can’t match (yet).

We do wish Starlink would find a way to let local partners offer the same kind of financing — maybe by letting them buy stock on credit and pass that on to customers?

For now though, this price drop is a step in the right direction.