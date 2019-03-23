advertisement

Pictures: High School Student Panashe Madzudzo In California At The Microsoft Office Championships With 5 Other Zim Students

Posted by Staff Writer

Panashe Madzudzo, a student from Hillcrest College participated at the Microsoft Office Specialist National Championships held at Arundel High School in 2017. He was one of the top scoring students in the exam and thus won the top prize: to go to the world championships in California together with other competitors.

He wrote to us and we couldn’t help but notice his excitement for just having stepped out of the country and experienced a different culture. We couldn’t resist sharing the pictures he sent. (Panashe, next time you must take photos of the actual stuff you are doing, not just social ones):

 

