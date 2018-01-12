Experiencing Slow Speeds? It’s Not Just You, ZOL Is Aware And On It

If you are a ZOL user and have been experiencing slower than normal internet speeds stop poking your router. It has nothing to do with the equipment in your home or office.

ZOL issued a statement regarding the sub-par internet speeds:

Degraded Internet Speeds

Please note that we are currently experiencing degraded internet speeds on our network due to a break on one of our main fiber lines. Our engineers are working to resolve this in the shortest time possible. We sincerely apologise for inconveniences caused.

You may recall that there was an internet outage in Zimbabwe on the 5th of December 2017 which was caused by a tractor cutting through one of Liquid Telecom’s suppliers’ fiber lines. The break this time is not quite at that level.

