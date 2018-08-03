3 Great Budget Phones You Can Get For A Bargain: Limited Ecocash Offer Available

This article contains referral links from which we may receive some financial benefit. As a principle, we only refer and recommend products and services that we would ourselves be happy to buy.
Last week we looked at the amazing Mi A2, it is a great phone but things the way there are right now in Zimbabwe where we are tightening the proverbial belt for like the 18th year, spending more than $200 USD on a phone might be beyond the budgets of many people.
That does not mean you have to confine yourself to those terrible no brand phones that the Gulf Complex is teeming with. You know the ones where you have to hurl a powerbank the size of a car battery in order to get through the day. The ones with cameras that churn out those embarassing rectangles you call photos on Facebook.
The things we looked at
All the phones here are below $150 USD, have great cameras, are from reputable brands, pack processors that can hold their own, have a battery that can last at least a whole day, at least 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. Of course the phones have LTE (4G) like real 4G non of that jiǎ mào (假冒) 4G.
The Redmi 6
The Redmi 6 is the worthy successor to the venerable Redmi 5. Xiaomi still is the king of budget phones
- For $145 you get 3GB Ram and 32GB Rom
- The usual dual SIM plus SD card slot setup
- A great battery life
- The Helio P22 Octa Core which means it can handle all but the most demanding games. It also has a selfie camera on the front
- Fingerprint slot
- Dual back cameras which means all sorts of effects
- It comes in gold, pastel blue and black
- Click here to buy it on Gearbest
- For $165 you can get the 4GB/64GB version
The Redmi 6A
Almost the same build as the Redmi 6 but with lessor power and storage
- For $109 you get 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM
- Face Unlock
- 13 MP Rear camera and 5 MP front camera
- Like the Redmi 6 it comes in blue, black, gold and also grey
- Click here to buy the Redmi 6A on Gearbest
The Elephone A4 Pro
Though not as well known as Xiaomi, Huawei and ZTE Elephone makes gorgeous well crafted phones that stand out in the budget band. If you like the Samsung design but don’t want to blow a hole in your pocket but end up with a fantastic phone then the A4 is the phone to buy.
- The phone is currently going for $139.99 on Gearbest which is almost 30% off its normal price of $169.99
- It comes ith 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM
- A 16MP rear camera with a 8MP selfie snapper
- 720P screen
- Fingerprint reader
- Android 8.1
- SD card slot
- A battery that will last more than an day with normal (7-8 hours on screen time)
- Click here to buy on Gearbest
- The 3GB/16GB version will cost you $120, if you hate saving money and want to buy this version then click here
Purchase and shipping
To buy any or all of the phones follow the link on/below each phone. You will be taken to Gearbest where you can complete the purchase. To make payment you will need a MasterCard/Visa that can make international payments. If you do not have one you can also get either the Steward Visa/FBC Prepaid MasterCard both process take less than 10 min.
If for some reason you are unable to do so you can always take advantage of my Ecocash offer below. Once you have made the purchase the phone will be delivered to your chosen address. Typically it takes 30 days for the phones to arrive. Upon arrival you will be charged duty of 25% which you can pay using Ecocash or Swipe.
The Ecocash Offer
If you don’t have a card that can make International payments I can help you make the purchase using Ecocash. Please note this is a limited offer on a first come first serve basis. As soon as I run out of funds the Ecocash offer expires. To take advantage of the offer follow these steps:
- Get in touch via WhatsApp on 0772 473 953
- If I give you the go ahead send one of the following amounts depending on your choice:
- $236 Ecocash for Redmi 6 (the USD equivalent of the $145 3GB/32GB) for the Redmi 6,
- $257 Ecocash for the Redmi 6 4GB/64GB version,
- $178 for the Redmi 6A and
- $228 Ecocash for the Elephone A4 Pro
- Send me your address and legal name
- I will promptly make the order on your behalf
- Once the device ships I will send you the tracking number
NB we all long for days of 1:1 may they soon come to us.
EcoCash is a mobile money transfer facility which is run by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe. The facility has grown in leaps and bounds since its inception and is arguably the largest mobile money transfer agent considering the huge sums of transactions that the platform is said... Read More About EcoCash
FBC Holdings Limited (FBCH) is an Investment holding company listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and whose principal activities are in Zimbabwe. The Group offers diverse financial services through subsidiaries that span commercial banking, mortgage financing, short-term insurance, reinsurance, securities trading and micro-financing. In all,... Read More About FBC
One thought on “3 Great Budget Phones You Can Get For A Bargain: Limited Ecocash Offer Available”
The The Elephone A4 Pro kinda looks familiar, think I’ve seen it before in another life as an Astro phone…http://astromobile.africa