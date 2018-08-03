3 Great Budget Phones You Can Get For A Bargain: Limited Ecocash Offer Available

This article contains referral links from which we may receive some financial benefit. As a principle, we only refer and recommend products and services that we would ourselves be happy to buy.

Last week we looked at the amazing Mi A2, it is a great phone but things the way there are right now in Zimbabwe where we are tightening the proverbial belt for like the 18th year, spending more than $200 USD on a phone might be beyond the budgets of many people.

That does not mean you have to confine yourself to those terrible no brand phones that the Gulf Complex is teeming with. You know the ones where you have to hurl a powerbank the size of a car battery in order to get through the day. The ones with cameras that churn out those embarassing rectangles you call photos on Facebook.

The things we looked at

All the phones here are below $150 USD, have great cameras, are from reputable brands, pack processors that can hold their own, have a battery that can last at least a whole day, at least 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. Of course the phones have LTE (4G) like real 4G non of that jiǎ mào (假冒) 4G.

The Redmi 6

The Redmi 6 is the worthy successor to the venerable Redmi 5. Xiaomi still is the king of budget phones

For $145 you get 3GB Ram and 32GB Rom

The usual dual SIM plus SD card slot setup

A great battery life

The Helio P22 Octa Core which means it can handle all but the most demanding games. It also has a selfie camera on the front

Fingerprint slot

Dual back cameras which means all sorts of effects

It comes in gold, pastel blue and black

For $165 you can get the 4GB/64GB version

Almost the same build as the Redmi 6 but with lessor power and storage

For $109 you get 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM

Face Unlock

13 MP Rear camera and 5 MP front camera

Like the Redmi 6 it comes in blue, black, gold and also grey

Though not as well known as Xiaomi, Huawei and ZTE Elephone makes gorgeous well crafted phones that stand out in the budget band. If you like the Samsung design but don’t want to blow a hole in your pocket but end up with a fantastic phone then the A4 is the phone to buy.

The phone is currently going for $139.99 on Gearbest which is almost 30% off its normal price of $169.99

It comes ith 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM

A 16MP rear camera with a 8MP selfie snapper

720P screen

Fingerprint reader

Android 8.1

SD card slot

A battery that will last more than an day with normal (7-8 hours on screen time)

Purchase and shipping

To buy any or all of the phones follow the link on/below each phone. You will be taken to Gearbest where you can complete the purchase. To make payment you will need a MasterCard/Visa that can make international payments. If you do not have one you can also get either the Steward Visa/FBC Prepaid MasterCard both process take less than 10 min.

If for some reason you are unable to do so you can always take advantage of my Ecocash offer below. Once you have made the purchase the phone will be delivered to your chosen address. Typically it takes 30 days for the phones to arrive. Upon arrival you will be charged duty of 25% which you can pay using Ecocash or Swipe.

The Ecocash Offer

If you don’t have a card that can make International payments I can help you make the purchase using Ecocash. Please note this is a limited offer on a first come first serve basis. As soon as I run out of funds the Ecocash offer expires. To take advantage of the offer follow these steps:

Get in touch via WhatsApp on 0772 473 953

If I give you the go ahead send one of the following amounts depending on your choice: $236 Ecocash for Redmi 6 (the USD equivalent of the $145 3GB/32GB) for the Redmi 6, $257 Ecocash for the Redmi 6 4GB/64GB version, $178 for the Redmi 6A and $228 Ecocash for the Elephone A4 Pro

Send me your address and legal name

I will promptly make the order on your behalf

Once the device ships I will send you the tracking number

NB we all long for days of 1:1 may they soon come to us.