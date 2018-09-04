PRESS RELEASE : 9th Edition Of Aegis Graham Bell Award Nominations Open

India is always envisioned to be portrayed as a conspicuous innovative hub for rising brilliance and virtuosity. However, we often questioned about the panache and endowment of our countrymen for being at power to the innovations. Aegis School of Data Science, Cyber Security & Telecom, key innovators and veterans of the industries realized that it is important to recognize the Indian Innovators and their innovations that are changing the lives of millions.

In the year 2010, Aegis Graham Bell Award was initiated to promote innovators and innovations in Information & Communication Technology (ICT) domain and as a tribute to the father of telephony, Alexander Graham Bell. Aegis Graham Bell Award 2018 is inviting innovations for this 9th edition.

Mr. Bhupesh Daheria,CEO Aegis School of Data Science said, “After the success of the 8th edition AGBA, we are very excited to open up nominations for the 9th edition of AGBA 2018. This year, we are delighted to announce our collaboration with IMC for the Telecom and Mobile categories. We wish all the nominees a very good luck. We also thank COAI for their continued support.”

This year AGBA will be hosting two Jury rounds, one for the “Telecom and Mobile Categories” and another for the “Focus and Tech Categories”.

Telecom and Mobile Category Jury round will be held on 24th September to 28th September 2018 in New Delhi and the deadline for the same ends on Wednesday, 5th September 2018.

Focus and Tech Category Jury round will be held on 12th November to 16th November 2018 in Mumbai and the deadline for the same ends on Friday, 12th October 2018.

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has been a supporting partner since the inception of Aegis Graham Bell Awards, and for the 9th edition, in the Telecom and Mobile categories, innovators will also be felicitated at the India Mobile Congress, organised by COAI and Department of Telecommunication, Govt of India, from 25th – 27th October 2018, at New Delhi.

Mr. Rajan S. Mathews, DG COAI, said, “India Mobile Congress is proudly collaborating with Aegis Graham Bell Awards, which has done tremendous work towards promoting innovation in the ICT and TMT sectors. The AGBA is a prestigious accolade recognising the contribution of individuals, companies and institutions towards the development of technology in the telecom and mobile sectors. Such endeavours ensure that contributions towards innovation and development in the sector are duly recognised and appreciated.”

AGBA is inviting innovations for the year 2018 under the Telecom and Mobile categories:

Innovative Telecom Product/Solution

Innovative Mobile App for Enterprise

Bringing Fortune at the bottom of pyramid

Service Innovation

Green Telecom

OSS/BSS

Innovative Managed Services

Best Value Added Services

Innovative Mobile App for Consumer

Telecom Infra

AGBA is inviting innovations for the year 2018 under the Focus and Tech categories:

Innovative Smart City solution

Digital India Initiative

Application for Social Good

Innovation in AR, VR, Mixed Reality

Innovation in Cloud

Data Science/Analytics/AI in BFSI

Data Science/Analytics/AI in Health

Data Science/Analytics/AI in Telecom

Data Science/Analytics/AI in Media and Entertainment

Business Intelligence, BigData, AI, DL, Analytics and ML

Innovation in IoT

Cyber Security

Blockchain

Innovative Education Solutions

Innovation in eCommerce

Innovation in Health

Innovative Marketing Solutions

Innovative Enterprise Solutions

About Aegis School of Business:

Aegis School of Business, Data Science, Cyber Security and Telecom was founded in the year 2002 with support from Bharti Airtel to develop cross functional technology leaders. In 2015, Aegis and IBM collaborated to launch, India’s first Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science, Business Analytics and Big Data and later in 2017 PGP in Cyber Security. These programs are jointly certified and delivered by Aegis School of Business in association with IBM. IBM has set up high end Business Analytics and Cloud Computing Lab at Campus. Also, Aegis and NVIDIA partnered for Deep Learning and applied AI courses. Aegis is the No.1 School of Data Science and among the top 5 in Business Analytics. Aegis takes up various industry projects, research and consulting assignments in the field of data science under its initiative ‘Data Science Delivered’ and ‘Data Science for social good’, and helping organizations for devolving skills on data science, ML, DL, Big Data, Analytics etc.