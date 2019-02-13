Lusitania Primary School Gets Certified To Test Microsoft Computer Based Exams (Photos)

Today Lusitania Primary School officially unveiled their brand new computer lab aimed at offering a testing center for Microsoft Computer based exams.

The event was graced by the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Prof. P.V Mavima as well as the Ambassador of Portugal.

Features of the Computer Lab includes an intelligent board as well as a server system that will be used for invigilation of the computer based exams.

The Minister in his speech also mentioned that the government is planning on modernizing 6000 schools in the country with ICT infustructure. At the moment 17 of them already underway in Binga and Mberengwa.

Lusitania also has installed Intelligent boards in all of their classrooms and gone completely paperless with their grade 3 students who are all operating from tablets. Here are the photos of the event

