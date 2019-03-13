advertisement

Facebook Is Down For Some Users Across The World

Posted by Alvine Chaparadza

It seems like Facebook is down at the moment for some users around the world- even here in Zimbabwe, it’s down too. Error messages are being displayed for those attempting to log in into the platform. However, at the moment it’s still not clear what has caused the glitch or how long the site will remain in that awful state. Check (below) the error some people are getting:

