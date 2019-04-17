6 Websites To Watch And Download Movies Legally

Illegally downloading movies isn’t an option if you’re looking to support the actors and actresses who give you a reason to chill on your couch for 2 hours whilst glued to the screen.

If you don’t want to (financially) prejudice them but incidentally you don’t have money to subscribe to DStv, Netflix and other streaming and downloading services then you have to watch free movies on legal downloading sites. Below I have just listed 6 best sites I think are worthwhile to legally download movies.

The Internet Archive

The Internet Archive is like a warehouse of everything. The Internet Archive houses collection of not only movies but also tons of articles, books and music as well. The movies (and everything else) on The Internet Archive are those which fall under public domain, which makes them 100% free to watch and download.

Visit the site here

Retrovision

If you have a tough time navigating then Internet Archive, turn to Retrovision. By paying a visit to Retrovision, you can get your hands on many classic films and also TV shows in the public domain.

Visit the site here

Crackle

Although Crackle does require a simple registration to access the free content, as the streaming site is owned by Sony, you can find plenty of Sony-owned films or TV series that you may not be able to get anywhere else. You will need to have a VPN to get movies on Crackle because there are some viewing limitations depending on which country you are in.

Visit the site here

Open Culture

Open Culture is not just a site where you can download free movies and short films, but rather you can get almost everything from online courses, certificate courses, eBooks, audio books, textbooks and language lessons all for free.

Visit the site here

Tubi TV

While the streaming websites I have listed above here offer mainly classic or older movies which are in the public domain or out of copyright, Tubi TV has a library of relatively newer movies which are all free and legal. Registration is not necessary but a free sign up allows you to access highlights of movies that are yet to come on the site.

Visit the site here

Public Domain Torrents

Public Domain Torrents also has a huge collection of free legal movies to download. Most of the movies on the site require you to download a torrent file for use with a torrent software like Utorrent or BitTorrent.

Visit the site here

Conclusion

To be honest, most of the movies you find on most of these websites are old school, poor quality and uninteresting that’s why people choose to stick to illegal sites that offer the opposite.

