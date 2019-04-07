7 Good Apps To Hide Your Photos And Other Files on Android

Our whole personal life is now wound up in the smartphone we carry along in our pockets. We capture a multitude of photos and videos, which you may want to keep private. But, it’s possible that your phone can accidentally fall prey to someone’s hands or you may just pass it over to a friend unaware of their true intentions. Well, if you are an Android user, you don’t have to worry, as there are several apps to hide photos and videos on Android. Well, I have compiled a list of the 7 best photos and file-hider apps on Android:

KeepSafe Photo Vault

KeepSafe app allows you to hide all your files which can only be accessed by someone who knows your PIN, pattern, and fingerprint authentication options. KeepSafe brings advanced security features such as fake login PINs, break-in alerts (where a selfie of the intruder, along with time and date of unsuccessful attempts is logged) etc.

Vaulty



Vaulty is yet another photo and file-hiding app which may look a bit dated but performs its job perfectly fine. You can simply jump into the app, select the media files you want to hide from the gallery and ‘password protect’ it from anyone. Vaulty also can capture “mugshots” of intruders, who try to access the app but fail to enter the correct password – you will instantly know who tried to get into the app, soon after you unlock the app.

Hide Something



With Hide Something, you can protect your files from inquisitive people by asking them to provide the correct PIN, password, or the fingerprint. You can get access to a mini collection of beautiful themes, and fake login mode to further trick nosy people. But, the feature that takes the cake for me is that the app backs-up all your private media files to Google Drive meaning that you can access the files anywhere.

Vault



All aforementioned apps are restricted to hiding just your media files but Vault is an all-around app which helps safeguard more than just media files. It can hide all your phone data, be it SMS, contacts/ call log or even apps, which houses all your private info. Vault also gives free cloud backup support.

Private Zone

If you are looking for an app that does a lot (I mean, a whole lot) more than simply being able to hide your photos, then Private Zone should be the perfect pick for you.

This app is definitely useful for guarding your private photos, videos or apps, but has also brought along a variety of features for privacy-obsessed people. Here are a few of the top features of the Private Zone app:

Free Private VPN service

Phone Anti-theft Features

Spam Call blocking

RAM Manager

Though Private Zone is laden with several cool features, it’s at the expense of your peace of mind. The app is filled with ads, which can get frustrating for users. But, it can be avoided by picking up the premium subscription for the app.

GalleryVault

GalleryVault enables you to quickly hide and encrypt your photos, videos and any other files that you do not want others to see. The app also has features such as break-in alerts, fake login, fingerprint authentication etc.

In addition to protecting your photos and videos, Gallery Vault also supports private browsing within the app, and a video editor to enable you to piece together a story using your hidden photos.

Andrognito

Andrognito allows you to hide your photos, videos and other files behind encryption, while storing the files in the cloud to free space on your device.

The free version of this app enables you to hide apps in just a single folder, but you can purchase the premium version to create more private folders, access your folders via the cloud backup on multiple devices and gain access to additional features. the premium versions will also remove intrusive ads that annoy me almost instantly.

If you have been concerned about the privacy of your photos or files, then I’m sure that at least one of these apps will help to curb your anxiety.

