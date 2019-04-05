advertisement

Home » Mobile Money » If Love Local Soccer And You Use OneMoney, Getting Into Certain Games Is About To Get Cheaper

If Love Local Soccer And You Use OneMoney, Getting Into Certain Games Is About To Get Cheaper

advertisement
Posted by Farai Mudzingwa

NetOne is one of (if not) the biggest sponsors in local football and they are leveraging this influence to offer a pretty sweet deal to local football fans who also happen to be OneMoney mobile money users.

advertisement
Use EcoCash to buy NetOne & Telecel airtime online. Tap here

advertisement

The Let’s Go 50:50 promotion will see all OneMoney users qualify for a 50% discount for match day tickets bought using NetOne’s mobile money service.

There are some caveats however as the promotion will only apply on the following condition:

advertisement
  • The tickets are bought om match-day at the stadium hosting the game;
  • The promotion will apply to matches between teams sponsored by NetOne which are the clashes between Black Rhinos FC, Highlanders, Caps United and Chapungu FC

NetOne’s current CEO also had a few words regarding the promotion:

As NetOne we want to promote unity through Football, by affording fans country-wide an opportunity to watch their teams live in action. In so doing, we have proffered our OneMoney platform as a solution due to its key attributes of affordability, convenience and reliability.

Lazarus Muchenje – NetOne CEO

It’s not particularly surprising that NetOne would offer promotions for their mobile money service as that is the way the mobile network service provider has incentivised use of their service and they actually have a decent share of the market due to promotions such as OneFusion.

Whether the method of promotions can also effectively make people use OneMoney outside the stadium as well is yet to be seen or explicitly confirmed by NetOne.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Share1
1 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/GOjuy1ENFXXK92FmIDeWuq

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.