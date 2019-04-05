If Love Local Soccer And You Use OneMoney, Getting Into Certain Games Is About To Get Cheaper

NetOne is one of (if not) the biggest sponsors in local football and they are leveraging this influence to offer a pretty sweet deal to local football fans who also happen to be OneMoney mobile money users.

advertisement

The Let’s Go 50:50 promotion will see all OneMoney users qualify for a 50% discount for match day tickets bought using NetOne’s mobile money service.

There are some caveats however as the promotion will only apply on the following condition:

advertisement

The tickets are bought om match-day at the stadium hosting the game;

The promotion will apply to matches between teams sponsored by NetOne which are the clashes between Black Rhinos FC, Highlanders, Caps United and Chapungu FC

NetOne’s current CEO also had a few words regarding the promotion:

As NetOne we want to promote unity through Football, by affording fans country-wide an opportunity to watch their teams live in action. In so doing, we have proffered our OneMoney platform as a solution due to its key attributes of affordability, convenience and reliability. Lazarus Muchenje – NetOne CEO

It’s not particularly surprising that NetOne would offer promotions for their mobile money service as that is the way the mobile network service provider has incentivised use of their service and they actually have a decent share of the market due to promotions such as OneFusion.

Whether the method of promotions can also effectively make people use OneMoney outside the stadium as well is yet to be seen or explicitly confirmed by NetOne.

WhatsApp Share 1 Shares