Impact Hub Harare Announces Scaling Program To Assist Startups Meeting UN’S SDG Goals

Impact Hub Harare recently announced Accelerate2030, “a global mutli-stakeholder” program in partnership with Impact Hub Geneva and UNDP. The program aims to support ventures that contribute towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, to scale impact in developing countries.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) provide a global framework across all sectors to implement smart, innovative, and sustainable solutions for the planet and its inhabitants. Impact hub believes that entrepreneurs can play a pivotal role in bringing forth solutions to these global critical challenges.

However, to do this, entrepreneurs do not only need a favourable and enabling ecosystem to thrive, they also need access to specific support and strategic networks in their journey to scale. Impact Hub Harare has officially opened the call for applications for ventures that consider themselves ready to scale their impact alongside 16 other developing nations.

Programme Outline



The main aim of this programme is to help the selected ventures ensure that they are ready to scale and map out ways in which they can do so. The programme will cover the following areas:

Leadership and resilience: how to become a sustainable individual, build a sustainable team resulting in a sustainable business.

Impact measurement: as a minimum the venture has defined its key 3 impact metrics.

Investment readiness: the various investments options available and what each type means for each business.

Scaling models: the options that ventures can consider when scaling into new geographic locations.

A final pitch event which will determine the top 3 ventures to be nominated for the international phase to be held in Geneva, Switzerland.

Requirements…

Impact Hub Harare is looking for ventures that are at the beginning of their scaling journey with innovative and scalable solutions that tackle one or more of the SDGs.

If you’re interested and fit the bill you can apply for Accelerate2030 here

