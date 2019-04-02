Video: Watch New Teaser Of Game Of Thrones Season 8

The official trailer of the much anticipated season 8 of Game thrones is already out. But HBO has decided to raise the ante of people’s expectations by realising a second teaser of the series’ season finale which premieres on the 14th of April. Here’s the teaser:

advertisement

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares