Video: Watch New Teaser Of Game Of Thrones Season 8

The official trailer of the much anticipated season 8 of Game thrones is already out. But HBO has decided to raise the ante of people’s expectations by realising a second teaser of the series’ season finale which premieres on the 14th of April. Here’s the teaser:
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/CMgXxl79ZbJINuhpG0Yv9T
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.