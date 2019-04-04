Ziminvoice Is An Online Bookkeeping Platform Designed For SME’s and Startups

You may soon need to ditch using Pastel or Quickbooks in favour of a homegrown accounting software/platform. Ziminvoice is a new online accounting platform that has been developed by our very own local entrepreneur, Byron Kabaira.

Ziminvoice works pretty much like other popular software like pastel, only that it’s designed for Small-to-Medium Enterprises. That isn’t Ziminvoice’s selling point- the price to use the platform is competitive relative to the mainstream softwares/platforms.

At its best, Ziminvoice offers SME’s the convenience to do their bookkeeping on-the-go as the platform (which is a web-page) can be easily accessed on the phone. I like the interface Ziminvoice’s- its not cluttered, which makes it easy to use the platform on smartphones.

Why ZimInvoice

The developer of Ziminvoice says he wants to make bookeeping accessible to all those small business who can’t afford to use mainstream softwares and platforms.

SMEs have become a significant contributor to national economies across the world, but still remain marginalised by our mainstream accounting service providers, yet they need this guidance more than ever.

The reason why most small businesses do not have a professional bookkeeping structure is largely due to the cost of employing these services and as for freelancers, I refer to the majority of people running one-man businesses.



Ziminvoice plays the significant role of bringing a professional bookkeeping solution while easy on the pocket. The software is online-based, making it easy to access while on the go.

Not only can an SME manage its finances better but hey its a fact that using accounting softwares/platforms saves hours of time compared to handling the books manually. Of course, if you are a soletrader with no employees, low or no inventory and a handful of customers, you may not even need to use Ziminvoice or any other accounting software.

But if you are the opposite of this, thus if your business deals with reasonably many customers and investory then Ziminvoice will spare you the frustrating and time-consuming effort of manually handling your books.

Where to access ZimInvoice

Click this link www.ziminvoice.online

And if you want to test how it works, log in with the following details:

Username – vamhofu@gmail.com

Password – 12testing

For more info about ZimInvoice, contact: +263 773 757 575

