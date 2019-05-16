The World’s First 1TB microSD Card Is Now Up For Sale, But It’s Pricey

The first microSD cards capable of storing up to 1TB(Terabyte) of data are here. If you have got $450 burning a hole in your wallet, now you can spend it on a 1TB SanDisk Extreme microSDXC card. Retail sites like Amazon will soon be stocked with this microSD card.

advertisement

For that price you get not only one of the highest capacity cards, but also one of the fastest, with support for data read speeds up to 160 MB per second and write speeds up to 90 MB per second, which means you can use it for capturing or viewing 4K video. It allows one to transfer files in nearly half the time compared to the standard UHS-I microSD cards available in the market.

And, as you would expect, the microSD card is water proof, shock proof, and x-ray proof, and capable of surviving high temperatures.

advertisement

With its capacity, you will be able to store more of your documents photos, music, and videos locally without having to resort to the cloud.

Though the 1TB card is pricey, it is the only option on the market with that much capacity. Rivals Samsung and Micron also announced they will be launching 1TB versions in the future, but neither card is available yet, leaving SanDisk as the only option for now.

Image Credit:The Verge

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, Econet Airtime Recharge

Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} Please enable JavaScript so you can buy.

WhatsApp Share 40 Shares