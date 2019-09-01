Besides DStv, Here’s Where You Can Watch Some Of Your Favourite Sports

No doubt, DStv (Supersport) is the home of premium sports content, from English Premier League to Grand Slams to PGA Masters to other major competitions. But if you are a one-sport person and you feel like Supersport is not showing enough content of that sport then you have to turn to other alternatives. The internet has enabled sports organisations to come up with live stream platforms where one can subscribe to watch their favourite sport. Here are some sports organisations that have their own live stream platforms:
Formula 1 – F1 TV
What you can watch and access
- F1 history on-demand
- Exclusive documentaries
- 650+ historic races from the F1 archives
- Full access to all live timing features such as:
- Live leaderboard data
- Real time telemetry
- Best clips of team radio
- Live driver maps
- Tyre usage history
How much you pay
- $2.99 per month or $26.99 per year
Swimming – FINA TV
What you can watch
- 18th FINA World Championships
- FINA Water Polo World League
- FINA Diving Grand Prix
- FINA Diving World Series
- FINA Artistic Swimming World Series
- FINA Diving World Cup
- FINA Swimming World Cup
- FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2019
- FINA World Men’s & Women’s Junior Water Polo Championships
How much you pay
- $7.99 per month or $39.99 per year
Golf TV
What can you watch?
- You watch PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Groups (live coverage of two high-profile groups throughout their 18-hole rounds) and PGA TOUR LIVE Featured Holes (live coverage of the event’s most iconic holes).
- You access a library of PGA TOUR archival footage, including event, player and course documentaries. (GOLFTV Pro Pass only)
- You access a curated daily playlist of extended highlights of your favourite players, holes and shots, customised by you. (GOLFTV Pro Pass only)
How much you pay
- $9.99 per month or $89.99 per year
Wrestling – WWE Network
- Every live WWE pay-per-view event including WrestleMania PLUS every WWE, WCW and ECW pay-per-view in history
- Thousands of hours of on-demand programming, with new content added every week that you can access anywhere, anytime, on any device
- Exclusive weekly access to in-ring premier shows like NXT, where new Superstars amaze the WWE Universe every week and 205 Live, where you can catch the high‐flying action of WWE’s Cruiserweight division
- Groundbreaking documentaries, reality shows, original series and in-ring specials like the Mae Young Classic, Cruiserweight Classic and the U.K. Championship Tournament
- Replays of your favorite Raw and SmackDown LIVE episodes, available on demand 30 days after the original airing.
How much you pay
- $9.99 per month
Tennis TV
- ATP Masters 1000s
- ATP 500s
- ATP 250s
- ATP FINALS
- Classic matches
How much you pay
- $14.99 per month or $119.99 per year
You can let us know about other sports which one can stream in the comment section below.
