Local Company Develops Free Business Directory That’s Accessible Via WhatsApp

If you are looking for a random graphic designer in Zimbabwe naturally you’d just open your browser and search. But what if you don’t have mobile data to “google”, how do you look for the graphic designer?

advertisement

What if I told you that there’s a cheaper way of doing that? Indeed there is. A local company called Modern Innovations Marketing has developed directory called Ipapo Business Dictionary which is accessible on WhatsApp. As WhatsApp bundles are cheaper across all networks, the dictionary can be accessible by many Zimbabweans.

What Modern Innovations did is essentially making the whole site with contacts and addresses accessible via WhatsApp which is quite innovative.

advertisement

What’s up with the dictionary?

Using Ipapo Business Dictionaryictionary, one is able to search for local businesses, products/ services and rate a business. On the enterprise side, companies can get listed in the dictionary so that they are ‘searchable’ on the WhatsApp dictionary.

Enjoying this service is free for both individuals and businesses. And since many Zimbo’s are well acquainted with WhatsApp I hardly think they will struggle to use this service.

How to get started with Ipapo Business Dictionary

Save have this number: +14155238886

Open WhatsApp

Send this message to that saved number: join suddenly-shallow

The bot will ask for a name you’d prefer to be called. Choose any name or nickname you want

The bot will ask what you to do. Select your preferred option

The bot will then ask you to accept its cookie and privacy policy and terms and conditions. You may select “Agree” after you’ve read the policies and terms

Upon agreeing, you will be assigned a user ID which should try to memorize just in case you delete you chats

Now you can do the rest as you interact with the bot

If you didn’t understand the steps I’ve just given you, then watch this video and see how to get started:

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares