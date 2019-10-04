4 Apps Like Google Maps To Download Maps For Use Without Data Or Internet

Here WeGo

HERE WeGo (formerly owned by Nokia) is a widely popular navigation app that has grown in stature ever since it was launched. I remember using this on my Nokia Lumia smartphone several years ago, and it never failed me. I find this along with Google Maps to be reliable sources for offline navigation. The app is quite easy to use. Here WeGo comes with ads, though, which is my only gripe with the app.

advertisement

Download it here

Maps.Me

With well over a hundred million downloads, MAPS.ME has easily proved its offline navigation credentials. The app gives you walking, cycling, or driving directions at any time. The app has also put together custom itineraries for 600+ cities around the world, which are also available offline.

advertisement

Download it here

OsmAnd

This app has more options offline than most here. It includes offline navigation with car, cycling, or walking routes. All downloadable maps are available for free whenever you have an internet application to access them.

OsmAnd’s offline navigation is just as good as Google Maps. Rerouting occurs if you miss any turns and during your navigation, OsmAnd gives Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) time of arrival. The app even include detailed hiking and walking paths. Not forgetting that you can also search for points of interest around you even if you’re offline.

Download it here

Sygic

This is another useful app that helps you travel anywhere even without an internet connection. Sygic provides you with access to free maps covering areas all around the world. Browsing for maps starts by continent, and as you drill down to a region or state, maps download to your device for offline use.

Travel information that comes with the downloads includes car, biking, or public transit routes. It also includes terrain information so you can predict how difficult your bike or walking route will be.

Download it here

