Social Media Claims About eRecruitment Portal For Nurses Are Fake Says Minister Of Health

The Minister of Health and Child Care Hon. Obadiah Moyo has come out and disputed social media claims that certain two hospitals in Bulawayo enrolled trainees from other regions whilst ignoring Bulawayo natives.

Following the recent e-recruitment of nurses, it is noted that there was some information circulating on social media purpoting that the Ministry of Health and Child Care had reversed the recruitment of nurses in Bulawayo.

I want to inform the public that the information is not true and would want to condemn under any circumstances the behaviour by such people and organisations.

Let me inform the nation that while a few people from Matebeleland region got places to train from schools in Bulawayo and surrounding areas, there are many who got training in places in other provinces and no noise has been made.

Minister Obadiah Moyo