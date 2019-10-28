advertisement

Home » Social Media » Social Media Claims About eRecruitment Portal For Nurses Are Fake Says Minister Of Health

Social Media Claims About eRecruitment Portal For Nurses Are Fake Says Minister Of Health

advertisement
Typing on laptop
Posted by Staff Writer

The Minister of Health and Child Care Hon. Obadiah Moyo has come out and disputed social media claims that certain two hospitals in Bulawayo enrolled trainees from other regions whilst ignoring Bulawayo natives.

advertisement

Following the recent e-recruitment of nurses, it is noted that there was some information circulating on social media purpoting that the Ministry of Health and Child Care had reversed the recruitment of nurses in Bulawayo.

I want to inform the public that the information is not true and would want to condemn under any circumstances the behaviour by such people and organisations.

advertisement

Let me inform the nation that while a few people from Matebeleland region got places to train from schools in Bulawayo and surrounding areas, there are many who got training in places in other provinces and no noise has been made.

Minister Obadiah Moyo

The minister believes that those who were beneficiaries of corruption are the ones complaining about the e-recruitment nursing portal which deals with corruption by ensuring there’s no human interface when applying for posts thus minimising corruption.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share2
Share
2 Shares

WhatsApp Discussions

Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/HaGVCSQK95P7qHZtfRxpdB

If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.