Social media and instant messaging apps can get on our nerves. I bet you must have thought of going on social media detox by deleting those apps at least once. At times, it’s just a single app such as WhatsApp that annoys the hell out of us. With the pressure to reply and a flood of spam messages in groups, uninstalling or deleting the appe seems a good idea at times.
But what happens when you uninstall WhatsApp or delete a WhatsApp account? You must have several queries related to old and new messages, profile pictures, settings, and more. Well, take a seat and fasten your seat belt as we go on this journey of answering all your queries regarding uninstalling your WhatsApp.
What’s uninstalling WhatsApp and what’s deleting a WhatsApp account?
Uninstalling WhatsApp is that time when you just remove the app from your phone. Deleting a WhatsApp account speaks for itself, it involves removing all your contact information from the WhatsApp servers. Let’s get started.
New messages
When you uninstall WhatsApp, people can still send you messages. However, since the app isn’t installed on your phone, you will not be notified about it. Only when you reinstall WhatsApp, you will receive those messages and missed call notifications. However, when you have deleted your WhatsApp account, you won’t receive messages that were sent when your account was deleted.
What happens to Groups
You will continue to be part of your groups even if you uninstall WhatsApp. Also, if you are an admin of the group, you will continue to be the admin. Whereas when you delete your WhatsApp account, you will be removed from the groups.
Can people see your profile picture
Yes, depending on your previous privacy settings, your contacts can still see your last profile picture and “About”. It won’t be removed after you uninstall WhatsApp. But, if you delete your WhatsApp account, your profile picture will be deleted too.
Last seen
If the last seen feature was active before uninstalling WhatsApp, your friends would see the time when you were last active before you uninstalled WhatsApp. As for deleting a WhatsApp account, your contacts will still see your last seen. Again, if the last seen feature was turned on before deleting a WhatsApp account, you
Settings and blocked numbers
Both remain unaffected when you uninstall WhatsApp. Meaning, after reinstallation of WhatsApp, you will have the same account and privacy settings. Similarly, the previously blocked numbers will continue to appear in the block list.
However, when you delete your WhatsApp account, all the settings and blocked numbers will be reset and deleted. So when you register your WhatsApp account again you will have default settings and no blocked numbers.
Visibility in the Contacts list
After uninstalling the app, WhatsApp won’t remove you from your friends’ chat or contacts list. However, deleting the account will make you not appear in your friends’ contacts list.
How to know if someone uninstalled their WhatsApp
There is no direct way to identify if someone has uninstalled WhatsApp. You can only assume if you don’t see activity for a long time on their WhatsApp account. However, it’s not quite helpful because some folks use moded apps like GB WhatsApp that completely hide what they are doing on WhatsApp.
Also read: 4 (Lucrative) Businesses Happening Entirely On WhatsApp In Zimbabwe
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/BAKguGt02jgDcBO2YZoXuv
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.
One thought on “What Happens When You Uninstall WhatsApp Or Delete Your WhatsApp Account”
You don’t delete WhatsApp simply because some people are “getting into your nerves”. NO.
WhatsApp is a means of communicating and can never be in the same group as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc
Block the people who are disturbing you on WhatsApp, and continue chatting with your loved ones.
I can’t find any single good reason to delete WhatsApp so I don’t even see why this article was written in the first place lol. Alvine, why write this crap??