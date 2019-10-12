Social media and instant messaging apps can get on our nerves. I bet you must have thought of going on social media detox by deleting those apps at least once. At times, it’s just a single app such as WhatsApp that annoys the hell out of us. With the pressure to reply and a flood of spam messages in groups, uninstalling or deleting the appe seems a good idea at times.

advertisement

But what happens when you uninstall WhatsApp or delete a WhatsApp account? You must have several queries related to old and new messages, profile pictures, settings, and more. Well, take a seat and fasten your seat belt as we go on this journey of answering all your queries regarding uninstalling your WhatsApp.

What’s uninstalling WhatsApp and what’s deleting a WhatsApp account?

Uninstalling WhatsApp is that time when you just remove the app from your phone. Deleting a WhatsApp account speaks for itself, it involves removing all your contact information from the WhatsApp servers. Let’s get started.

advertisement

New messages

When you uninstall WhatsApp, people can still send you messages. However, since the app isn’t installed on your phone, you will not be notified about it. Only when you reinstall WhatsApp, you will receive those messages and missed call notifications. However, when you have deleted your WhatsApp account, you won’t receive messages that were sent when your account was deleted.

What happens to Groups

You will continue to be part of your groups even if you uninstall WhatsApp. Also, if you are an admin of the group, you will continue to be the admin. Whereas when you delete your WhatsApp account, you will be removed from the groups.

Can people see your profile picture

Yes, depending on your previous privacy settings, your contacts can still see your last profile picture and “About”. It won’t be removed after you uninstall WhatsApp. But, if you delete your WhatsApp account, your profile picture will be deleted too.

Last seen

If the last seen feature was active before uninstalling WhatsApp, your friends would see the time when you were last active before you uninstalled WhatsApp. As for deleting a WhatsApp account, your contacts will still see your last seen. Again, if the last seen feature was turned on before deleting a WhatsApp account, you

Settings and blocked numbers

Both remain unaffected when you uninstall WhatsApp. Meaning, after reinstallation of WhatsApp, you will have the same account and privacy settings. Similarly, the previously blocked numbers will continue to appear in the block list.

However, when you delete your WhatsApp account, all the settings and blocked numbers will be reset and deleted. So when you register your WhatsApp account again you will have default settings and no blocked numbers.

Visibility in the Contacts list

After uninstalling the app, WhatsApp won’t remove you from your friends’ chat or contacts list. However, deleting the account will make you not appear in your friends’ contacts list.

How to know if someone uninstalled their WhatsApp

There is no direct way to identify if someone has uninstalled WhatsApp. You can only assume if you don’t see activity for a long time on their WhatsApp account. However, it’s not quite helpful because some folks use moded apps like GB WhatsApp that completely hide what they are doing on WhatsApp.

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

WhatsApp Share 1 Shares