All Court Cases Of Public Interest Will Now Be Livestreamed

Chief Justice Luke Malaba has called for the live streaming of court proceedings believing the move will increase transparency and increase “confidence in the justice system.”

The Chief Justice said the broadcast of court proceedings will also help bridge the information gap with very few people willing to attend the courts and in some cases unable to attend:



Few people are able to attend court proceedings at any given time yet cases of public interest affect more than the litigants before the courts. advertisement Many reasons explain this, one of the most common impediments is the location of the court. The Constitutional Court only sits in Harare, yet people from all corners of the country are invariably interested in the proceedings before that court. Chief Justice Luke Malaba

The Chief Justice also noted that there would be strict regulation of the “broadcasting process to protect the dignity of proceedings.” The only thing that’s not clear yet is how the authorities will come to a decision on whether a case is deemed as being of national interest or not.

