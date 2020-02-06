advertisement

Office Of The President Dismisses Fake Scholarship Ads On Social Media

Posted by Staff Writer

Another day, another government department/authority distancing itself from something on social media. This time the Office of The President and Cabinet (OPC) has dismissed adverts circulating on social media.

The OPCs Executive Director Dr Christopher Mushohwe said the department is only placing adverts traditional media avenues i.e print, radio and television.

The advert circulating on social media that requires applicants to submit their applications online to scholarshi@zanupforg.online did not originate from our offices and its content is mischevious as it is a plagiarised document from parts of our advertisment done in 2019.

Dr Mushohwe

It’s fair to assume that the people behind this might be cybercriminals masquerading as government and might request some fees to process the applications before disappearing.

