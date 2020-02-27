Yesterday, Telecel took to their social media accounts to announce a new bundle that will no doubt be welcomed by subscribers with open arms.
The 2GB Night bundle has a twist compared to other bundles we’ve seen from MNOs before. At $15 it’s quite affordable but even more exciting is the fact that you won’t have to race through all your data in one night as the new Night Bundle by Telecel will expire after 4 nights.
Last year in July Telecel launched a similar night bundle but instead of 4 days subscribers had 3 days and it was only $3 (see what inflation does!).
Telecel didn’t mention what time the Night bundle will actually start working but their discounted bundles usually kick in from 11 pm until 5 am.
2 thoughts on "Telecel Introduces New Night Bundle"
