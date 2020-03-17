[Video] What Are Econet’s Private Wifi Bundles?

Dialing *143# on Econet reveals a list of data services but as of late there has been a news addition. Private Wifi bundles. In this video we look at how they work and who is the best customer for them.

advertisement

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} {{notice}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query. advertisement

WhatsApp Share 0 Shares