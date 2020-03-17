Dialing *143# on Econet reveals a list of data services but as of late there has been a news addition. Private Wifi bundles. In this video we look at how they work and who is the best customer for them.
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
{{notice}}
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.
WhatsApp Discussions
Click to join a Techzim WhatsApp group:
https://chat.whatsapp.com/KnpMP0CtgL86MGxfndYhVO
If you find the group full, please notify us on +263 715 071 199 and we'll update the link.
One thought on “[Video] What Are Econet’s Private Wifi Bundles?”
But it doesn’t make sense cause their target market is rural and the data costs more than minimum wage