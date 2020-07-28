Full Text: Statement on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange reopening

PRESS STATEMENT



CONCLUSION OF INVESTIGATIONS ON ACTIVITIES ON THE ZIMBABWE STOCK EXCHANGE



Following the unprecedented speculative and destabilizing behaviour on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange-(ZSE), which was in large part contributing to broader macro-economic instability, a decision was made to suspend trading on the ZSE in order to pave way for a thorough inquiry by the Government into the goings on the Securities Exchange.

The Financial Intelligence Unit, was tasked to look into the matter and I am pleased to advise that the investigation is now complete and a detailed review report has been submitted to the Government.



The report also contains several recommendations and areas of further enquiry which will be taken up by relevant security and criminal investigative arms of the government.

The Financial Intelligence Unit has established that:-

1. Some market players have been found to have acted out of line with the norm of the rules of the ZSE and best trading practice, in the nature of their activities.

2. Whilst there was no observed evidence of the direct involvement of the listed entities themselves, significant evidence of a strong link between the price behaviour, and transaction patterns on internationally-listed shares, namely Old Mutual PLC, Seedco International and PPC, and the behaviour of the parallel market exchange rate was also established, with varying degrees of causality.