RBZ website down for over a week now

The website of Zimbabwe’s central bank is currently down and anyone looking to access it currently can’t.
According to IsItDownRightNow – a set which highlights whether a website is accessible- the RBZ website has been down for “more than a week” now.
The only reason given on that site is that the site’s server isn’t responding. We will reach out to RBZ to confirm what the issue is.
The RBZ site is a pretty important resource for the public so one would expect that if it goes down – whatever issues are being faced would be quickly resolved. In the case that the RBZ can’t resolve the issue one would expect that they communicate. Unfortunately, they don’t seem to have done neither.
